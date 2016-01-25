UPDATE 8-Oil edges lower, trade thin as some cash in after 3-week rally
* Too early to talk of output cut extension -Saudi minister (Adds quotes, updates prices and volumes)
LONDON Jan 25 Iraq may further raise oil output this year, reaching levels as high as 4 million barrels per day (bpd) from the country's south, a senior Iraqi oil official, who asked not to be named, said on Monday.
Iraq has been producing from its southern fields around 3.7-3.8 million bpd in recent months. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Too early to talk of output cut extension -Saudi minister (Adds quotes, updates prices and volumes)
NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. shale production in May was set for its biggest monthly increase in more than two years, government data showed on Monday, as producers stepped up their drilling activity with oil prices hovering at over $50 a barrel.