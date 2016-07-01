(Adds revenues)
BASRA, Iraq, July 1 Iraq's oil exports from the
southern ports fell slightly in June as power generators burning
more fuel to keep up with demand for air conditioning increased
domestic demand, an official at the state-run South Oil Company
said on Friday.
Loadings from Iraq's southern oil terminals, on the Gulf,
ran at an average daily rate of 3.175 million barrels, compared
with 3.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in May, he said.
Crude supply to local oil refineries rose due to the
increase in demand for electricity for cooling during summer in
OPEC's second-largest producer, he said.
The southern region produces most of the OPEC nation's crude
oil. The northern Kurdish regional government exports about
500,000 bpd through a pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan, on
the Mediterranean, but independently from the central government
in Baghdad which oversees crude sales from the south.
Iraq, which relies on oil for nearly all its revenue,
made$3.845 billion in revenue from oil exports in June, selling
at an average price of $40.37 a barrel, an oil ministry
spokesman said. June's revenue was higher than April as prices
increased.
Iraqi officials and oil analysts expect further growth in
the country's exports this year, but at a slower rate than 2015
when it was the fastest source of supply growth in OPEC.
(Reporting by Aref Mohammed and Saif Hameed; Writing by Maher
Chmaytelli; Editing by Alexander Smith)