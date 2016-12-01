BAGHDAD Dec 1 Iraq's oil exports reached a record high 4.051 million barrels per day (bpd) in November, the oil ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Exports from the country's southern oilfields totalled 3.407 million bpd, the ministry said. Kirkuk exports amounted to 64,000 bpd, with 580,000 bpd exported from oilfields controlled by the Kurdish regional authorities in the north, it said. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Susan Fenton)