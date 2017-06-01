BAGHDAD, June 1 Iraq's Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi appointed a new deputy for upstream operations on Thursday as part of an overhaul meant to bolster the OPEC member's ability to boost crude output capacity, a ministry spokesman said.

Kareem Hattab, who will oversee exploration and production, previously served as director general of the state-owned Iraqi Oil Exploration Company, the spokesman, Asim Jihad, told Reuters.

The position has been vacant since late last year when Luaibi decided to reshuffle the ministry's top officials. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; editing by Jason Neely)