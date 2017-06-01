BAGHDAD, June 1 Iraq's Oil Minister Jabar Ali
al-Luaibi appointed a new deputy for upstream operations on
Thursday as part of an overhaul meant to bolster the OPEC
member's ability to boost crude output capacity, a ministry
spokesman said.
Kareem Hattab, who will oversee exploration and production,
previously served as director general of the state-owned Iraqi
Oil Exploration Company, the spokesman, Asim Jihad, told
Reuters.
The position has been vacant since late last year when
Luaibi decided to reshuffle the ministry's top
officials.
