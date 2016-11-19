KIRKUK, Iraq Nov 19 Iraq's exports from the
Kirkuk oil field through an export pipeline to Turkey have
dropped because of power outages, an official at state-run North
Oil Co. said on Saturday.
Export are currently running at 100,000 barrels per day
(bpd), compared with 133,000 bpd in October, the official said.
The pipeline delivers crude to Turkish terminal of Ceyhan,
on the Mediterranean. It also carries crude produced in fields
developed by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), an
autonomous region in north Iraq.
OPEC's second-largest producer after Saudi Arabia, Iraq
exports most of its oil through the southern ports, on the Gulf.
Total exports for September, including the KRG, were 3.871
million bpd, of which 3.276 million bpd were shipped from the
southern ports, according to the last figures published by the
nation's state-oil marketer SOMO, in October.
North Oil resumed exports through the Kurdish-controlled
pipeline in August, after a five-month halt caused by a dispute
on oil revenue sharing between Baghdad and the KRG.
(Reporting by Saif Hameed; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing
by Patrick Markey)