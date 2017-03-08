BAGHDAD, March 8 Iraq has added a processing unit to the Kirkuk oil refinery, increasing the plant's capacity by 10,000 barrels per day, the oil ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The unit is operational, the statement said, citing Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi.

The ministry will seek to add another unit by the end of the year, with the same 10,000 bpd capacity, he added. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Nick Macfie)