UPDATE 1-Iran sees gas deal with Total within weeks - minister
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
BAGHDAD, March 8 Iraq has added a processing unit to the Kirkuk oil refinery, increasing the plant's capacity by 10,000 barrels per day, the oil ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
The unit is operational, the statement said, citing Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi.
The ministry will seek to add another unit by the end of the year, with the same 10,000 bpd capacity, he added. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Nick Macfie)
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.