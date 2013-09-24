* No talks ongoing over oil payments to companies

* Exxon in talks to sell West Qurna-1 stakes

* Basra terminal work will not reduce exports

By Daniel Fineren

DUBAI, Sept 24 Iraq's central government has asked the autonomous Kurdish region to connect its new oil pipeline with one from Kirkuk to Ceyhan in Turkey in a way that allows Baghdad to measure crude flows, Iraq's deputy prime minister for energy affairs said on Tuesday.

Kurdistan is expected to complete the new 300,000 barrel per day (bpd) oil pipeline to Turkey in the next few weeks, increasing the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) control over its resources in a dispute with Baghdad.

"We have asked the KRG to connect it to the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline before the pumping station so that we can meter exactly how much crude has been pumped," Hussain al-Shahristani said, adding that Baghdad had not received any response.

Oil is at the heart of a dispute between the Arab-led central government and the ethnic Kurdish-run northern enclave over control of oilfields, territory and crude revenues.