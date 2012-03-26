* Oil exports from the north drop to 50,000 bpd
BAGHDAD, March 26 Iraq's Kurdistan regional
government (KRG) on Monday threatened to stop oil exports in a
month if Baghdad continues to withhold payment from producers,
the latest clash in a long-running feud over control of the
region's oil.
Iraq's central government maintains that it alone has the
right to export oil, while authorities in the autonomous
northern Kurdistan zone with its own government and armed forces
say they should have control of oil in their region.
The dispute over control of Kurdistan's oil revenues has
throttled payments to producers in the north, such as Norway's
DNO, and helped keep most major oil companies out of
the Kurdish region for now.
A spokesman for the regional government's natural resources
ministry, or MNR, said it had decided to reduce exports to
50,000 barrels per day because of a lack of payment from
Baghdad. Iraq's central government owes the KRG almost $1.5
million, he said.
"Because of the production costs and the re-investments
needed by the producing companies in the region, the MNR has
reluctantly decided to reduce exports to 50,000 bpd, with a view
to possible cessation in one month unless payments are
forthcoming," the MNR spokesman said in a statement.
An official for the central government did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Tensions between Baghdad and the KRG over oil have been high
since October, when Exxon Mobil announced a Kurdish
exploration deal that the central government deemed illegal.
Exxon was banned from bidding on new oil contracts by Baghdad.
At the heart of the dispute is the lack of a national oil
law to govern the distribution of oil revenues. The new draft
oil and gas law, seen as crucial to the success of Iraq's
rapidly developing oil sector, has been delayed for years.
MORE OIL EXPORTS
Iraqi Oil Minister Abdul Kareem Luaibi said earlier this
month that central authorities had only received 65,000 barrels
per day (bpd) of oil - less than half of the 175,000 bpd
expected - from the Kurdish region since the start of the year.
The KRG official said the region could export "significantly
more" oil if Baghdad kept its commitment to payments. The
spokesman said only two payments totalling $514 million had been
received, with the last payment made in May 2011.
As much as a third of the oil extracted in northern Iraq is
refined locally for domestic use, partly due to late payments
from Baghdad for crude pumped into the major pipeline to Turkey
and partly because it reduces the costs of producers.
The central authorities say they suspect that missing
Kurdish oil is being illegally exported abroad.
Iraq has some of the world's largest oil reserves and
Baghdad has signed multibillion-dollar contracts with global oil
majors, despite its antiquated legal safeguards.
