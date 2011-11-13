(Adds quote, background)
By Serena Chaudhry
ARBIL, Iraq Nov 13 Iraq's semi-autonomous
northern Kurdish region has agreed with the central government
to boost the region's crude oil exports to 175,000 barrels per
day next year, Kurdish Prime Minister Barham Salih said on
Sunday.
Exports from the region, which were restarted in February
following a long halt due to a dispute with Baghdad, had reached
as high as 160,000 bpd in recent months.
Salih met with Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki in
Baghdad recently to discuss oil disputes between the central
government and the semi-autonomous northern region. Iraqi
officials said the two had agreed during the meeting to work on
amendments to a controversial oil law.
"During our recent visit to Baghdad we also agreed that for
next year the level of exports should increase to 175,000
barrels per day," Salih said during a speech at an oil and gas
conference in the Kurdish capital, Arbil.
Baghdad and Arbil have longstanding disputes over oil and
land. The Kurdistan Regional Government has signed a series of
oilfield development deals with foreign companies that the
central government considers illegal.
The disputes halted Kurdish exports in late 2009. They
resumed in February.
Helge Eide, the chief executive of Norwegian group DNO
said he expects to increase crude output capacity at
the Kurdish Tawke oilfield to 100,000 bpd in 2012 from about
70,000 bpd now. Actual production at the field is 50,000 bpd.
Iraq exported a total of 2.088 million bpd in October, most
of it from southern fields. Exports from the northern fields
around Kirkuk were about 460,000 bpd.
Iraqi Kurdistan has enjoyed more security compared with the
rest of Iraq, which is still struggling with stubborn violence
from insurgents and militias more than eight years after the
U.S. invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.
(Additional reporting by Shamal Aqrawi; Writing by Jim Loney;
Editing by Peter Graff)