SYDNEY May 24 Iraq on Friday vowed to take
legal action against companies to halt Kurdistan's crude oil
sales to Turkey.
"Any oil that is taken out of the country and payments not
made to the Iraqi people through the central government is
considered to be taking Iraq's national wealth," said Iraqi
Deputy Prime Minister Hussain al-Shahristani.
"There are a number of means the Iraqi government is
considering, and any responsible government would have the same
priority to protect the wealth of the people," said the deputy
prime minister, who is also an adviser to the prime minister on
energy matters and was attending a conference.
Crude exports from the Taq Taq oilfield in the autonomous
northern region of Kurdistan to Turkey's Mersin port started at
a trickle in early January and have risen to just over 40,000
barrels per day (bpd).
They are expected to hit around 60,000 bpd by the end of
June as trucks unload at the neighbouring Dortyol terminal in
southern Turkey.
Oil lies at the heart of a feud between the central
government and Kurdistan. Baghdad says it alone has the right to
control exports and sign deals, while the Kurds say their right
to do so is enshrined in Iraq's federal constitution.
In retaliation, Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organisation
(SOMO) sent letters warning customers not to touch any oil that
had not been marketed by SOMO and the ministry intends to sue
producers, namely Anglo-Turkish firm Genel Energy.
Turkish intermediary Powertrans has found a steady stream of
customers in Northwest Europe for its crude and condensate
sales. Major oil firms with interests in southern Iraq have
opted not to participate in tenders.
Germany's Select Energy lifted the first two Taq Taq cargoes
in April. The grade is a light sour crude, a highly sought after
quality.
Select is loading a third larger 80,000 tonne cargo.
Austria's OMV, already black-listed by Baghdad due
to upstream stakes in Kurdistan, also bought one cargo in May,
sources said.
Iraq's central government says Kurdistan is expected to
provide 250,000 bpd towards Iraq's 2013 oil export target of 2.9
million bpd.