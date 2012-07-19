BAGHDAD, July 19 U.S. President Barack Obama has responded positively to Iraq's concerns about Exxon Mobil's oil deal with Kurdistan and emphasised his country's respect for Iraq's constitution and laws, Baghdad said.

"We would like to confirm that the letter was positive and convincing and stresses its respect for the constitution and Iraqi laws, in the same manner as the Iraqi government is seeking," a statement from Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki's office said.

