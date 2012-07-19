UPDATE 9-Oil steady, but down for the week as glut worries face OPEC cuts
BAGHDAD, July 19 U.S. President Barack Obama has responded positively to Iraq's concerns about Exxon Mobil's oil deal with Kurdistan and emphasised his country's respect for Iraq's constitution and laws, Baghdad said.
"We would like to confirm that the letter was positive and convincing and stresses its respect for the constitution and Iraqi laws, in the same manner as the Iraqi government is seeking," a statement from Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki's office said.
(Reporting by Aseel Kami and Raheem Salman, Writing by Sylvia Westall)
WILMINGTON, Del., Feb 17 Energy Future Holdings Corp, which owns the largest power network in Texas, received court approval on Friday to confirm its plan to exit bankruptcy and be acquired by NextEra Energy Inc in a deal valued at around $18 billion.
