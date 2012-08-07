BAGHDAD Aug 7 Oil exports from Iraq's northern
Kurdistan region restarted on Tuesday at 100,000 barrels per day
(bpd), a senior Kurdistan Regional Government official told
Reuters.
Exports were halted in April due to a payment dispute
between Iraq's central government and the autonomous northern
region.
"As we promised, today at around 12pm we restarted pumping
oil at around 100,000 barrels per day as a goodwill gesture
towards the central government in Baghdad," the official said.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Barry Malone; editing
by Keiron Henderson)