LONDON Nov 13 Three of Iraqi Kurdistan's main
oil producers said they expect payments this month from the
regional government for oil exports, as they look set to finally
reap the rewards from years of investment in the area.
Genel, DNO and Gulf Keystone Petroleum
are owed money by the Kurdistan Regional Government for
crude exports mainly from their Shaikan, Taq Taq and Tawke oil
fields, which have brought in around $3 billion in revenue for
the autonomous region since exports started in January.
The KRG promised to pay producers $75 million last week.
What would be the first major payment would highlight the
regional government's success in increasing exports despite
opposition from Baghdad.
Regular payments would also bolster the case for further
investment in Kurdistan. Genel on Thursday signed a deal to
develop two major gas fields.
"If we can see some stability in cash generation that would
be a major factor for de-risking these projects," said Jamal
Orazbayeva, analyst at Westhouse Securities.
In results releases on Thursday the three firms welcomed the
KRG's pledge to start making steady payments.
"We recognise the pressure (the KRG) are under, but they
also recognise that the oil companies need money to invest and
that the reinvestments increase the size of the pie for
everyone," DNO Chairman Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani told Reuters.
Gulf Keystone chief executive John Gerstenlauer said a
schedule for payments from the KRG was crucial for his company
to determine how much and when it can invest next year.
Kurdistan's oil exports have been a thorn in the side of
Iraq's central government and the two sides have been
negotiating a solution to sharing the country's oil resources.
Baghdad says all oil sales not handled by the central government
are illegal, and has not given the region its share of the
federal budget since the start of the year
The Kurdistan Regional Government says the sales are allowed
under the Iraqi constitution.
But despite the standoff, exports from the region are
running at almost 300,000 barrels per day, and the natural
resources minister has said he expects them to rise to 500,000
bpd early next year.
Oil production from the three firms' oil fields was largely
unaffected by staff evacuations over the summer as Islamic State
fighters neared oil facilities in Iraqi Kurdistan.
But DNO said plans to expand its Tawke oil field had been
delayed and Genel said it had pushed back an increase in
capacity at the Taq Taq field to the third quarter of 2015.
Gulf Keystone, on the other hand, maintained its year-end
target to increase production at its Shaikan oil field to 40,000
gross barrels per day.
