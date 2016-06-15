* Kurds willing to sell oil through Baghdad if payment
guaranteed
* Deal would allow increase in oil exports from northern
region
* Analyst says Baghdad unlikely to agree to Kurds' terms
* Kurds say will make payments to foreign oil firms
By Maher Chmaytelli and Isabel Coles
ERBIL, Iraq, June 15 Iraq's Kurds said they are
ready to strike an agreement with the central government in
Baghdad on a deal to increase oil exports if it guarantees them
monthly revenue of $1 billion, more than double what they make
currently from selling oil.
The Iraqi central government in March stopped oil exports
through a Kurdish pipeline to pressure the local authorities to
resume talks about an oil revenue-sharing agreement.
Iraq's state-run North Oil Company normally exported 150,000
barrels a day through the pipeline that comes out at the
Mediterranean port of Ceyhan, in Turkey. The pipeline also
carries oil produced in the Kurdish region in northern Iraq and
sold independently from the central government.
Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) spokesman Safeen Dizayee
said in an interview in the Iraqi Kurdish capital Erbil on
Tuesday that the Kurdish authorities would be willing to sell
the oil through Baghdad if they received a share from the
federal budget amounting to $1 billion a month.
"If Baghdad comes and says OK, give me all the oil that you
have and I'll give you the 17 percent as per the budget, which
equals to 1 billion, I think, logically it should be the thing
to accept," he told Reuters, specifying later that the amount
referred to a monthly payment in dollars.
"Whether this oil goes to the international market or first
to Baghdad and then to the market, it doesn't make any
difference," he said. "We are ready to enter dialogue with
Baghdad."
A government spokesman in Baghdad did not return telephone
calls seeking comment.
The KRG stopped delivering crude oil to the central
government a year ago, a decision taken when Baghdad's payment
fell under $400 million a month, Dizayee said.
"The Kurds are offering a win-lose deal for Baghdad: a win
for them and a loss for Baghdad," said Baghdad-based oil analyst
Hamza al-Jawahiri. "What's the point of asking the central
government to pay double the value of the region's oil?"
The Kurdish region exported an average of 513,041 barrels in
May through the pipeline to Turkey, generating about $391
million, of which about $75 million was paid to oil companies
that produce the crude, according to KRG official estimates.
"The companies have been assured that certain amounts will
be made on a monthly basis," said Dizayee, referring to the
three foreign oil producers in the KRG region - DNO,
Gulf Keystone and Genel.
"We have started to pay some of it, at least it has rebuilt
that confidence between the government and the IPCs (oil
companies)," he said, referring to arrears owed to the
companies.
The KRG in February said it would pay international oil
companies in 2016 according to the terms of their contracts,
after making ad-hoc payments last year.
The foreign operators have been reluctant to invest without
the promise of regular payment, while the cash-strapped KRG
needs production to increase to avert an economic collapse
caused by a sharp decline in oil prices since 2014.
The KRG is also in a dispute with the central government
over Kirkuk, where the North Oil Company produces its crude and
which the Kurds claim as part of their territory.
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Rasheed in Baghdad; Editing by
Ed Davies and Dale Hudson)