* First payment will be more than $850 million

* Exports to be 200,000 bpd in October, rising in 2013

* Oil, gas pipelines to Turkey to be completed in 2014

By Ayla Jean Yackley

ISTANBUL, Sept 24 Iraqi Kurdistan expects an initial payment of 1 trillion dinars ($858 million) from Baghdad to clear next week after the two sides settled their dispute over payments to oil producers, Oil Minister Ashti Hawrami said on Monday.

The autonomous region's exports will resume in October at 200,000 barrels per day and continue at that rate until the end of 2012, then rising again, Hawrami told reporters at an energy conference in Istanbul.

"By 2015, we are looking at 1 million barrels per day. We're on track, regardless of whether exports stop again," he said.

Baghdad and Kurdistan agreed earlier this month to end an oil payment dispute after the latter pledged to continue exports and Baghdad said it would pay foreign companies working there.

Increased production from Kurdistan, as well as from oilfields further south controlled by Baghdad, in the coming years means that Iraq needs a new pipeline to Turkey to handle combined output that could reach 6 or 7 million barrels per day (bpd), Hawrami said.

An oil pipeline with a capacity of 1 million barrels per day and a gas pipeline whose capacity is yet to be determined will both be built to Turkey in the first half of 2014, he said.

The KRG plans to eventually supply Turkey with 15 billion cubic metres of gas. Beyond that, "we will be looking at additional gas that can transit via Turkey to Europe, whether by pipeline or an LNG plant at Ceyhan," Hawrami added.

Kurdistan in April temporarily halted shipments of its oil in protest over what it said were payments due from the central government to companies in the Kurdish region.

Small oil producers like London-based Genel Energy and DNO of Norway have been in the region for about a decade. Majors including Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Total are newer arrivals.

The dispute over the exports is part of a broader feud about control over oil and territory. A draft national oil law that aims to resolve the disputes over crude has been caught up in political infighting for years.

"The deal reached with Baghdad is a temporary deal before we have an oil and gas law. It allows the oil companies to be compensated according to their oil contracts, then the surplus revenue will go to Baghdad, which we will all benefit from under the budget allocations," Hawrami said.

"The agreement is designed as such so that exports are not disrupted... The previous problem was it was not expressly stated in the budget," he continued.

Kurdistan, with its own regional authority and armed forces since 1991, gets central government funding and uses national pipelines to ship oil. Baghdad says only the central government has the right to ship oil and gas produced in the country.

Hawrami said next year the KRG would double oil refining capacity from about 70,000 bpd now, making it self-sufficient.

"We will no longer need products from Baghdad by early next year," he told the conference.