ARBIL, Iraq, March 9 Iraqi Kurdistan said Monday
it is on course to keep its side of an oil export deal reached
with Baghdad in December, as loadings from the region reached
the highest since it was struck.
By the end of February, the Kurdistan Regional Government
(KRG) had supplied almost 97 percent of the crude oil it agreed
to hand over to Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organisation (SOMO)
during that period, according to a statement from the Kurdish
Ministry of Natural Resources.
Loading data from the Turkish port of Ceyhan on Monday
showed exports from northern Iraq are set to reach 400,000
barrels per day (bpd) for the first time since the agreement was
struck, from an average of 350,000 bpd over the past week and
some 275,000-300,000 in February and January.
"The KRG (Kurdistan Regional Government) in turn expects the
federal government to honor its obligations under the budget law
and to provide the KRG with its legal monthly entitlement to its
share of the budget, including the agreed special allocation of
funds for the peshmerga forces," the statement read. The
peshmerga are the Kurdish regional armed forces.
Baghdad cut budget payments to the Kurds in January 2014 as
punishment for their attempts to export oil independently,
plunging the autonomous region into economic crisis and forcing
it to seek loans at home and abroad.
Under the December deal, the Kurds committed to export an
average of 550,000 barrels per day (bpd) from Ceyhan via SOMO in
2015, in return for the reinstatement of budget payments.
The agreement was hailed as a breakthrough that would help
Iraq increase oil exports at a time when revenues are strained
by low global prices and the cost of financing a war against
Islamic State insurgents in the north and west.
But the deal has already showed signs of strain. So far this
year, Baghdad has paid only a fraction of the Kurds' budget
share, arguing that the oil shipped did not nearly match the
expected volumes, and it had been forced to reduce expenditure
across the board.
The Kurds in turn blamed outages in neighboring Turkey and
technical issues at the Kirkuk oilfields for a shortfall in
January, but said this would be made up.
