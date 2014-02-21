(Repeats FEB 20 story to additional subscribers, no change to
ARBIL, Iraq Feb 20 Kurdistan has not agreed to
export crude via Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organisation (SOMO),
a spokesman for the autonomous region's government said on
Thursday, contradicting earlier comments by a top energy
official in Baghdad.
Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Hussain
al-Shahristani said in a televised interview late on Wednesday
that the Kurds had agreed to export through SOMO, which would
have removed a major sticking point between them over oil
exports.
Kurdistan's prime minister and top energy official travelled
to Baghdad earlier this week, intensifying efforts to settle the
long-running dispute over exports of oil from the region via a
new independent pipeline to Turkey.
But Kurdistan Regional Government spokesman Safeen Dizayee
said on Thursday that was not the case. "Absolutely we have not
reached any agreement to export oil via SOMO. The dialogue and
discussions are still underway".
Dizayee described the talks as "useful" and said Kurdistan
now awaited a written response from Baghdad to unspecified
proposals made by the Kurdish delegation.
Baghdad has repeatedly threatened to sue Ankara and slash
Kurdistan's share of the national budget if exports go ahead
through the pipeline without its consent.
The pipeline was completed late last year, and oil has since
been pumped through it into storage tanks at Turkey's Ceyhan,
but exports from the Mediterranean port are on hold to give
diplomacy a chance.
Negotiations have carried on for months with little progress.
(Reporting by Isabel Coles; editing by Jane Baird)