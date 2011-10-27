* Deal calls for agreement by year-end
* Recent draft law drove wedge between Baghdad and Kurds
By Aseel Kami
BAGHDAD, Oct 27 Iraq and the semi-autonomous
northern Kurdish region have agreed to work on amendments to a
draft hydrocarbons law and reach an accord by year-end,
potentially defusing a major row, Iraqi officials said on
Thursday.
Kurdish officials have harshly criticised a draft law
approved by Iraq's cabinet in August that would have given the
Arab-dominated central government in Baghdad more control over
the nation's oil reserves, the world's fourth largest.
Adoption of a new oil and gas law has long been considered
critical to the success of Iraq's rapidly developing oil sector,
although Baghdad has signed multibillion-dollar contracts with
global oil majors despite antiquated legal safeguards.
Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki and Prime Minister
Barham Salih of the Kurdistan Regional Government agreed during
talks in Baghdad this week that by Dec. 31, they will either
amend a 2007 hydrocarbons law as agreed by all political
factions or adopt the 2007 law as is, officials said.
"It has been agreed by the end of the year to finish a draft
which is agreed on; either by making a new draft or to go back
to the old draft," central government spokesman Ali al-Dabbagh
said. "It depends on what will be agreed."
Investors have been waiting for years for Iraq to pass
modern laws as it tries to lure billions of dollars in foreign
investment to rebuild after decades of war and international
sanctions.
The Maliki-Salih agreement to agree appeared to sideline the
controversial draft law approved by the cabinet in late August,
which looked set to provoke a political fight in Maliki's
fragile coalition government. Kurds, who hold 56 seats in the
Iraqi parliament, said the draft violated the constitution.
That draft would have centralised power over oil and gas
resources, giving Baghdad added control over currently producing
fields and over auctions for undeveloped fields.
The 2007 version agreed among the political blocs gave
regional powers partial authority over their reserves.
Thamir Ghadhban, Maliki's top energy adviser, said the
leaders would prefer to adopt the old version without any
amendments because time is running short.
"The version of (2007)... has been agreed. There is a
preference not to add amendments in order not to waste time,"
Ghadhban told Reuters.
Kurdish officials were not immediately available to comment.
BEYOND TWO MONTHS
Yahya Kubaisi, an analyst at Iraq's Institute for Strategic
Studies, said the dispute over the oil law is so profound it
cannot be resolved in two months.
"There are objections or disputes on the philosophy that
controls the oil and gas. Consequently I believe it
(Maliki-Salih accord) is political propaganda," Kubaisi said.
"For a law to be passed in this way is very difficult
because the disputes are not about a word, (but) about the
philosophy or the idea of who owns the oil and gas," he said.
Political analyst Ibrahim al-Sumaidaie said Maliki, a
Shi'ite, reached accord with the Kurds after his main political
rival, the Sunni-backed Iraqiya bloc, tried to recruit Kurdish
lawmakers to bring down Maliki's frail governing coalition.
Iraqiya and the Kurdish bloc are partners in the coalition
agreed last December that gave Maliki the premiership.
"Whenever Iraqiya leaders come near the Kurds ... (who are)
Maliki's partners in the coalition, to blackmail Maliki, Maliki
goes and presents a concession to his partners," Sumaidaie said.
