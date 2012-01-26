* Two versions of oil law sit in parliament
By Ahmed Rasheed
BAGHDAD, Jan 26 The political crisis
engulfing Iraq's power-sharing government threatens to further
delay a landmark draft of its long-delayed oil law - five years
after the first version was submitted to parliament.
Political tensions are high after Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki's government sought to arrest a Sunni vice-president
and asked parliament to sack a deputy prime minister, triggering
turmoil days after the last American troops left in December.
The first hydrocarbon draft law was agreed by Iraq's diverse
political blocs in 2007, but its approval has been held back by
infighting among Sunni, Shi'ite and Kurdish political groups,
worrying investors seeking more guarantees for the industry.
That political stalemate has been exacerbated by the current
crisis with the Sunni-backed Iraqiya bloc boycotting parliament
and some of its ministers staying away from cabinet while Maliki
threatens to replace them in the power-sharing government.
"With these chronic political differences I can't see any
possibility of having an oil law this year," said Adel Barwari,
a Kurdish adviser to Maliki. "If the (differences) were, say for
example, 2 or 3 percent, I would say yes we could have a law,
but the percentage is much higher."
The hydrocarbons law is key to resolving bitter disputes
over Iraq's crude reserves between the central government in
Baghdad and semi-autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan in the north as the
OPEC member seeks to build production.
Maliki's Shi'ite-led government is a power-sharing
arrangement that divides up posts and ministries among Shi'ite,
Sunni and Kurdish blocs, but its work is often stymied by
political disagreements among them.
Last year, the government amended the original draft in a
way that would give Baghdad more control over crude reserves,
provoking a clash with the Kurdistan region, which claims its
own control.
But Kurdish authorities insist they should keep the right to
manage oilfields within their region and also to have the right
to sign their own oil deals, a demand seen by Baghdad as
undermining its central control over the vital industry.
A move by Exxon Mobil Corp. to sign an exploration
deal with Kurdistan further exacerbated the dispute after
Baghdad threatened to take action against the oil major, which
also has a deal with the central government to develop a
southern oilfield.
Frustrated by cabinet's delay to endorse the hydrocarbon law
and to put pressure on government, the parliamentary energy
panel drafted its own hydrocarbon law late last year, but
majority Shi'ite members on the commission rejected it.
The two competing drafts are now on the table awaiting more
discussions in parliament.
CONTROL OVER VAST RESERVES
The new hydrocarbons law is crucial to Iraq's efforts to
rebuild after years of war by giving investors a more solid
legal framework. It has been in the making for years, mired in
wrangling over who controls the world's No. 4 oil reserves.
"Kurds are seeking broader control over oil resources by
stripping away the central government's authorities. They still
have a phobia that a strong government in Baghdad could turn
against them one day," a senior politician close to Maliki told
Reuters, reflecting the central government position.
Kurdish regional Natural Resources Minister Ashti Hawrami in
late December sent a formal letter to the central government's
oil minister, Abdul-Kareem Luaibi, laying out their demands for
further amendments of 2007 draft law.
"The 2007 draft is not in agreement with the constitution
and we see an essential need to amend it... as the current draft
strips authority from the region to the benefit of central
government," a document attached to Hawrami's letter obtained by
Reuters showed.
According to Hawrami's letter, the regional government has
sent its suggested amendments to parliament and asked Luaibi to
send his opinions to parliament directly. The parliament's
energy panel confirmed it received only Kurdish suggestions, but
nothing from the government so far.
Maliki and Prime Minister Barham Salih of the Kurdistan
Regional Government agreed during talks in Baghdad in October
that by Dec. 31, they would either amend a 2007 hydrocarbons law
as agreed by all political factions or adopt the 2007 law as is.
Under that agreement, the central government was supposed to
issue another draft or return back to 2007 oil draft by December
and parliament should approve it in March, a Kurdish member of
parliament's energy panel said.
"Cabinet was supposed to issue another draft at the end of
2011 and parliament to approve it in March, but the political
crisis has idled everything. The oil law is frozen now," said
the member, Bayazid Hassan.
Parliament's energy committee now has the two versions of
the oil law and will study both to come up with an acceptable
version, Oil and Energy Committee chief Adnan al-Janabi has told
Reuters.
"Kurdish authorities are following their privatisation
policy in managing their oil resources while central government
insists on the principle of oil for all Iraqis," said
Baghdad-based oil analyst Hamza al-Jawahiri said. "The dispute
could drag on forever."
