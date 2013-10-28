* Maysan Governor restores, improves basic services
* Output from southern Halfaya, Maysan oilfields rises to
250,000 bpd
* Further 100,000 bpd increase from Halfaya in 2014
By Peg Mackey and Aref Mohammed
AMARA, Iraq, Oct 28 The governor of Iraq's
Maysan province is on the job six days a week in his suit of
choice - blue workman's overalls.
For Ali Dawai, sweeping Amara's streets or supervising the
construction of a luxury hotel is all in a day's work in this
province straddling southern oilfields near the Iranian border.
In a country riven by violence and sectarian politics and
rife with corruption, Dawai offers a rare example of how Iraq's
vast oil resources can be put to good use.
"Amara used to be the city of the oppressed. Now there are
good services and new projects for bridges and buildings will
change the shape of our city," said Iraqi army officer Kadhim
Mattar, sipping tea in a café along Amara's tree-lined corniche.
"I love Ali Dawai and the vast majority love him, too. He's
done great work."
Prior to an oil expansion programme which began four years
ago, Maysan's oilfields pumped a mere 70,000 barrels per day
(bpd) and Amara, the provincial capital, was an impoverished
village. Its people suffered during the 1980s Iran-Iraq War,
when the Shi'ite province was on the frontline.
Drilling by Chinese oil giants has more than trebled
production - boosting oil revenue and bringing a degree of
prosperity to the million who live here.
Dawai moved swiftly to deliver basic services - Maysan now
has 22-hours a day of electricity, far more than Baghdad -
earning him enormous popular appeal.
"I have been wearing these overalls from day one so I can
follow up on projects to discover what is hindering work and
figure out quick solutions," Dawai, a supporter of Shi'ite
cleric Moqtada al Sadr, said in an interview in his
headquarters.
"This is the best uniform a man can wear for serving the
people."
Iraq's oil-producing provinces are entitled to $1 for each
barrel of crude pumped, so Maysan has a big cushion to help fund
projects. The oil revenue is in addition to the region's budget
of about $190 million provided by the central government.
And if all goes to plan, oil output by 2017 is due to reach
nearly one million bpd.
After stagnating from decades of wars and sanctions, Iraq's
oil development got underway in 2009 when it awarded a series of
service contracts to foreign companies.
China snared both Maysan oil deals on offer in Baghdad's
auctions - Petrochina won Halfaya and China National Offshore
Oil Corp (CNOOC) secured the Maysan oilfields. China's dominance
has offered huge benefits, said Dawai.
"The Chinese companies operating in Maysan's oilfields have
achieved great, positive results - the most important is
increasing the level of production, especially from Halfaya," he
said. "And that has increased the income for the city."
Petrochina, along with partners Total and Petronas, has
lifted flows from Halfaya, which was nearly untapped, above
100,000 bpd and output is expected to hit 200,000 bpd by next
September.
Dawai, a university graduate with a degree in Islamic
studies, has built Maysan almost from scratch - paving roads,
installing sewage systems and providing electricity.
Then came schools, houses and the biggest cancer clinic in
Iraq, which opened last week.
The next stage of building - by companies from Turkey,
Lebanon and Italy - features a suspension bridge, commercial
tower blocks, amusement parks, and an exclusive hotel that
overlooks the Tigris.
"It seems the other provinces are putting money in the wrong
places. It's not going into infrastructure and services. They
choose the workers according to their political affiliation," he
said.
SECURITY
In contrast to the Iraqi capital Baghdad, where car bombs
are a daily occurrence, infrequent militant attacks and relative
security have created the stability to develop Amara. Army tanks
guard each corner of its busy streets.
Unlike most politicians in Iraq, Dawai, who hails from the
ancient marshlands, shuns heavy personal security.
It hasn't always felt so peaceful here. The region was a
battlefield for militias backed by Iran when U.S. troops were on
the ground. Dawai says Maysan's aim is to cooperate with Iran.
While ordinary Iraqis see few benefits from their country's
rank as OPEC's second biggest producer and are fed up with
corruption, they single out Dawai as an honest official. Western
diplomats generally share their perspective.
"Dawai is very tough. He doesn't take money and avoids
corruption - and that way, he's getting more out of the
province's resources," said a diplomat in Baghdad.
"There's a lot of inefficiency in the administration of
projects throughout Iraq. There's an enormous pile of money
coming in from oil sales and many Iraqi officials are still
afraid to make decisions."
(Editing by Angus MacSwan)