BAGHDAD Feb 16 Iraq is ready to commit to
freezing its oil production at January levels if a deal is
reached among OPEC and non-OPEC countries, an Iraqi oil ministry
source said on Tuesday.
"Iraq is with any decision that contributes to propping up
oil prices," the source said.
Top oil exporters Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed on Tuesday
to freeze output levels but said the deal was contingent on
other producers joining in, which could prove a major sticking
point with Iran absent from the talks and determined to raise
production.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing
by David Goodman)