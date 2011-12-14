BAGHDAD Dec 14 Iraq has asked international oil companies working in its southern oilfields to reduce production after a bomb attack on Tuesday night on an oil pipeline network, an industry source said on Wednesday.

Three bombs hit an oil pipeline operation that transports crude from southern Iraqi oilfields to storage tanks around the oil hub of Basra, causing a fire that raged all night and was put out only on Wednesday morning.

It was not immediately clear if the request to reduce oil production was taken as a precautionary measure or was due to damage to the pipelines, the source said. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Tim Pearce)