BAGHDAD Dec 14 Iraq has asked
international oil companies working in its southern oilfields to
reduce production after a bomb attack on Tuesday night on an oil
pipeline network, an industry source said on Wednesday.
Three bombs hit an oil pipeline operation that transports
crude from southern Iraqi oilfields to storage tanks around the
oil hub of Basra, causing a fire that raged all night and was
put out only on Wednesday morning.
It was not immediately clear if the request to reduce oil
production was taken as a precautionary measure or was due to
damage to the pipelines, the source said.
