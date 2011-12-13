* Iraq okays 2nd payment for Occidental, Kogas for Zubair
BAGHDAD Dec 13 BP Plc received a
third payment for its investment in Iraq's supergiant Rumaila
oilfield when a tanker loaded 2 million barrels of light crude
at the southern oil hub of Basra on Tuesday, a shipping source
said.
The vessel B Elephant started loading on Saturday and
finished on Tuesday, the shipping source at the port said.
BP's partner at Rumaila, China's CNPC, also
received a third payment when the vessel Tenki left Basra port
on Dec. 8 carrying two million barrels of Basra light crude, the
shipper said.
BP received two payments for the millions of dollars it has
invested in Rumaila in May and July. CNPC started to get paid in
May.
Rumaila, the workhorse of Iraq's oil industry, has some 17
billion barrels in estimated crude reserves and usually pumps
around 1.2-1.3 million bpd, which is almost half of Iraq's
output.
BP and CNPC are owed more than $1 billion for work at
Rumaila over the past year or so, where production has been
increasing.
BP and CNPC have been developing the Rumaila field as part
of Iraq's ambitious plans to expand its oil industry to extract
the billions of dollars it needs to rebuild tattered
infrastructure after years of war and sanctions.
A source at Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organisation (SOMO)
confirmed the payments for Rumaila and said SOMO has also
allocated one million barrels of Basra light crude to Occidental
Petroleum Corp and South Korea's KOGAS,
divided as 500,000 barrels each, as a second payment for
developing Zubair oilfield.
Both Rumaila and Zubair oilfields are among a series of
oilfields Iraq auctioned off to international oil firms in 2009
under service agreements, which stipulate that the firms start
to be paid and to recover costs once they boost production by 10
percent above an agreed baseline production.
