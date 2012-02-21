BAGHDAD Feb 21 Iraq's cabinet approved a
$329.8 million tender on Tuesday with British oil service firm
Petrofac for the country's Badra oilfield, the cabinet
said in a statement.
Under the service contract, Petrofac plans to build a major
crude processing facility to help production at the field to
reach 170,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) in 2017, a target
which was set by Iraq's oil ministry.
Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russia's Gazprom, is
teaming up with Turkey's TPAO, South Korea's KOGAS
and Malaysia's Petronas to develop the field near the
Iran border, which has estimated reserves of 100 million
barrels.
Gazprom Neft, expects to start commercial
production of 15,000 barrels per day of oil at the Badra field
in August 2013.
Baghdad has signed a series of contracts with foreign oil
companies that target total oil production capacity of 12
million barrels per day by 2017 - up from about 3 million bpd.
Most analysts see 6 million to 7 million bpd as a more realistic
goal.
(Writing by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Patrick Markey and Alison
Birrane)