BAGHDAD Aug 16 A bomb attack halted the flow of crude oil through a pipeline running from Iraq's Kirkuk oil fields to the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan in Turkey, two Iraqi oil officials said on Friday.

The attack took place at around 0100 GMT on Friday near the al-Shura area 60 km (40 miles) to the south of the city of Mosul. The officials said repair work would be complete in around 48 hours.

"Attackers planted a roadside bomb near a section of the pipeline," one official said. The 900 km pipeline has been bombed by militants around 30 times since the start of the year, according to the oil ministry. (Reporting by Ziad al-Sanjary in Mosul; Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Anthony Barker)