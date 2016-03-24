(Adds minister statement)
BAGHDAD, March 24 Iraq's oil minister said on
Thursday he was suspending his participation in cabinet meetings
and asking a deputy to carry out his functions at the ministry
which oversees some of the world's largest oil reserves.
Adel Abdul Mahdi said he would not participate until
parliament votes on his resignation, which he offered last
summer, according to a post on his official Facebook page.
His move comes after Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi
announced a plan last month to replace ministers with
technocrats unaffiliated with political parties to try to tackle
systemic political patronage that has fostered corruption.
The premier asked political blocs in parliament and
"influential social figures" on March 11 to nominate
technocrats, but his room for manoeuvre appears limited by
pressure from political factions not to erode their influence.
Abdul Mahdi said his decision was aimed at "confronting an
atmosphere of anxiety and chaos" in anticipation of the heavily
criticised reshuffle.
Last week, supporters of powerful Shi'ite Muslim cleric
Moqtada al-Sadr began a sit-in outside the walls of Baghdad's
fortified Green Zone to pressure the government to see through
efforts to combat endemic corruption.
Graft is eating away at the central government's financial
resources at a time when revenues are declining due to lower oil
prices and Abadi needs to ramp up funding for the U.S.-backed
war against Islamic State militants.
Major OPEC exporter Iraq, which relies on oil exports for
most of its revenue, ranked 161 out of 168 on Transparency
International's Corruption Perceptions Index in 2015.
Abdul Mahdi, who belongs to the powerful Islamic Supreme
Council of Iraq (ISCI) party, said he had asked Deputy Oil
Minister Fayadh al-Nema to fill in for him at the ministry.
