BASRA, Iraq Oct 8 Oil production at Iraq's Rumaila oilfield has been cut by 700,000 barrels per day from about 1.24 million bpd after two bombs on Friday halted some of its production, said Dhiya Jaffar, the head of state-run South Oil Co. (SOC) on Saturday.

Jaffar said output could be resumed partially from Rumaila on Sunday and that it could take three days to restore normal production at the field. He said stored oil would keep export levels the same. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed; writing by Ahmed Rasheed)