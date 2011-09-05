(Refiles to further subscribers)
* Central government considers Kurdish contracts illegal
* 4th bid round scheduled for late January
By Ahmed Rasheed
BAGHDAD, Sept 5 Iraq's Oil Ministry has excluded
U.S oil firm Hess Corp from competing in its 4th energy
auction because the company signed deals with Iraq's northern
Kurdish region, a senior Iraqi oil official said on Monday.
Hess had been among 41 companies pre-qualified by Iraq but
was not included on a new list of 40 qualified firms issued on
Monday.
"We decided to remove Hess from the pre-qualified companies
after it signed two deals in the Kurdish region," Abdul-Mahdy
al-Ameedi, director of the oil ministry's contracts and
licensing directorate, told Reuters.
"The Oil Ministry is committed to not dealing with any oil
company that signs oil contracts with the Kurdish regional
government without the approval of the central government and
the Iraqi Oil Ministry," he said.
Hess said on July 27 that it had signed production sharing
contracts with the KRG, in partnership with Petroceltic
International Plc, for the Dinarta and Shakrok exploration
blocks.
Iraq's Shi'ite-led central government is embroiled in a
potentially explosive dispute with ethnic Kurds over land, power
and the country's vast oil wealth. The Oil Ministry deems
production sharing agreements signed by the Kurds in their
northern enclave to be illegal.
Frustrated by delays over a new hydrocarbons law, the
Kurdistan Regional Government has pushed ahead with plans to
attract foreign firms to develop its oil and gas despite
opposition from Baghdad.
Iraq's 4th bidding round for 12 new exploration blocs,
scheduled for late January, is expected to add 29 trillion cubic
feet of gas and 10 billion barrels of oil to Iraqi reserves. The
auction will focus mainly on gas exploration.
Iraq auctioned three major natural gas fields to foreign
firms last October.
Iraq will meet with executives from 40 oil and gas companies
at a roadshow on Sept. 11 in Amman, Jordan and present a data
package with initial tender protocols to the companies on Sept.
12.
