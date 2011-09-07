* 46 companies qualified for 4th auction
* Iraq to receive bids in late January
* Companies with Kurdish government contracts excluded
BAGHDAD, Sept 7 Iraq has approved six more
energy companies to participate in its 4th energy auction,
raising the number of pre-qualified bidders to 46, a senior oil
ministry official said on Wednesday.
The auction for 12 new exploration blocs, scheduled for
late January, is expected to add 29 trillion cubic feet of gas
and 10 billion barrels of oil to Iraqi reserves.
"We have six companies that were not qualified first, but
after reviewing their information, we asked them to submit
further documents to support their position. We have decided to
qualify them after they offered the required documents,"
Abdul-Mahdy al-Ameedi, director of the oil ministry's contracts
and licensing directorate, told Reuters.
OPEC member Iraq has already signed a series of deals with
oil majors to develop its largest oilfields and is seeking to
boost production as the country pulls back from years of war
and economic sanctions.
Ameedi said the six new companies were: Dubai-based oil
explorer Dragon Oil Plc DGO.L, Glencore International Plc
(0805.HK), Gulfsands Petroleum Plc (GPX.L), China's Zhenhua
Oil, Vitol Holding BV and Romania's Romgaz.
The Oil Ministry has excluded U.S oil company Hess Corp
(HES.N) because the company signed deals with Iraq's northern
Kurdish region. Baghdad maintains that contracts signed by the
Kurdistan Regional Government and foreign companies are
illegal.
The 4th round will focus mainly on gas exploration. Iraq
auctioned three major natural gas fields to foreign companies
last October.
Iraq needs to harness gas to generate electricity and end
chronic power blackouts that still plague the country almost
eight years after the U.S.-led invasion that ousted Saddam
Hussein.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; editing by Jim Loney and Andre
Grenon)