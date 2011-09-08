(Adds 6 new companies)

Sep 8 Iraq has approved six more energy companies to participate in its 4th energy auction, raising the number of pre-qualified bidders to 46.

Iraq has removed U.S.-based Hess Corporation from its list of companies qualified to participate in its fourth energy bidding round in late January 2012.

Below are the 46 qualified international energy companies in alphabetic order, according to the Oil Ministry. Name of Company Nationality ATPECO Japan Bashneft Russia BP UK Chevron Corp. United States CNOOC China CNPC China Dragon Oil UAE Edison Italy Egyptian General Petroleum Corp. Egypt Eni Iraq Italy ExxonMobil United States Gazprom Russia Glencore International Switzerland Gulfsands Petroleum UK INA-Industrja Nafte Croatia Inpex Corp. Japan ITOCHU Corp. Japan Japex Japan JOGMEC Japan JX Nippon Oil and Gas Exp Corp. Japan Kogas South Korea Kuwait Energy Kuwait Lukoil Russia Mitsubishi Corp. Japan Mitsui Oil Japan Mubadala Oil United Arab Emirates Occidental Petroleum United States OJSC Oil Company Rosneft Russia OJSC TNK-BP Holding Russia ONGC Videsh Ltd India Pakistan Petroleum Pakistan Petro Vietnam Vietnam PetroChina China Petronas Malaysia Premier Oil UK PT Pertamina Indonesia PTTEP International Holding Thailand Romgaz Romania Royal Dutch Shell UK/Netherlands Sonangol Angola Statoil Norway Sumitomo Corp. Japan Total France TPAO Turkey Vitol Netherlands Zhenhua Oil China (Reporting by Daniel Fineren)