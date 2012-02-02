* Iraq oil ministry agrees in principle to deal
* Agreement in "final stages" - official
(Adds background, details)
By Ahmed Rasheed
BAGHDAD, Feb 2 Norway's Statoil
wants to sell its stake in a giant 12.9 billion barrel oilfield
in southern Iraq to Russia's Lukoil, and the Iraqi oil
ministry has no objection "in principle", an Iraqi oil official
said on Thursday.
Statoil holds 18.75 percent of the West Qurna Phase-2 field,
with Lukoil at 56.25 percent and Iraq's North Oil Company 25
percent.
The Norwegian state company has considered quitting Iraq for
some time and turning its attention to less-risky assets
elsewhere, industry sources said. It is planning billions of
dollars worth of investments in areas such as offshore Norway
and in the United States.
"Statoil asked the oil ministry to approve selling its stake
in West Qurna to Lukoil, and in principle the Iraqi oil ministry
has no objection to this sale," said Sabah Abdul-Kadhim, head of
the legal section of Iraq's Petroleum Contracts and Licensing
Directorate.
A senior Iraqi oil industry source confirmed that Statoil
had requested approval for the sale and said the deal was in its
"final stages".
Officials at both Statoil and Lukoil declined to comment.
Lukoil and Statoil in December 2009 sealed a 20-year deal to
develop the virgin field and targeted a plateau output of 1.8
million barrels per day (bpd) in six years.
"Under the service contract of West Qurna, Statoil has the
right to sell its stake to another company after receiving the
approval of the oil ministry," Abdul-Kadhim said.
"It's normal, and we will not lose anything because Lukoil
will keep developing the oilfield."
Last week Iraq's cabinet approved a $998 million oilfield
service contract for West Qurna Phase-2. An Iraqi oil official,
who asked not to be identified, said the deal was with South
Korea's Samsung Engineering.
The two companies were among the winners of auctions Iraq
held more than two years ago to develop its massive southern
fields after years of war and under-investment.
Baghdad hopes the deals, which target capacity of 12 million
bpd by 2017, will propel Iraq into the top echelon of world
producers. But infrastructure bottlenecks and bureaucratic
hurdles make achieving a target of 6 million bpd look ambitious.
International oil companies have grown increasingly
frustrated over time, but Iraqi sources are confident that
Statoil's withdrawal will not signal the start of a trend.
Iraq produces around 3 million bpd now and expects to add
about 500,000 bpd this year. Exports are just over 2 million
bpd.
(With additional reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova and Vladimir
Soldatkin in Moscow and Gwladys Fouche in Oslo, Writing by Jim
Loney, editing by Jane Baird)