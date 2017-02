BASRA, Iraq, Sept 20 A fire erupted at Iraq's supergiant Rumaila oilfield in Basra province on Tuesday, possibly disrupting production, South Oil Company sources said.

"A big fire erupted in the central crude processor facility in Rumaila south and firefighters were called immediately to the site," one of the sources said. "The fire is still burning, we are trying to control it. This could affect production from the field." (Reporting by Aref Mohammed; Writing by Serena Chaudhry)