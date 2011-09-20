* Blaze at state-run gas compression facility extinguished
* Initial reports blame gas leak for fire
(Updates with fire extinguished)
By Aref Mohammed
BASRA, Iraq, Sept 20 A fire at a state-run gas
compression unit at Iraq's major southern oilfield Rumaila on
Tuesday killed one person and hit oil production, police and
oilfield developer BP said.
"We have stopped exporting gas that would have been exported
into this compressor and this will have an impact on our
production from Rumaila," BP spokesman David Nicholas said in
London, without offering figures for the cut in oil output.
Fire crews extinguished the blaze on Tuesday evening, oil
ministry spokesman Asim Jihad said.
"Initial reports say a leakage at a gas pipeline was the
cause of the fire," Jihad said.
Sources at Iraq's South Oil Company earlier said excess
pressure in a storage unit and high temperatures caused a leak
that fueled the fire.
"As a result of the gas compression unit fire, we have nine
workers seriously wounded. Some of them are suffering from
severe burns," an oil police source said.
"Three others are still missing ... and one worker was
killed," the source added.
Jihad said 15 workers were injured.
Oil major BP said the gas compression facility supplied the
city of Basra with natural gas and was not part of its
operations at the oilfield.
"It was an explosion at the South Gas Company ... which is
next door to our facilities but they are not run by Rumaila at
all," Michael Townshend, president of BP-Iraq, told Reuters.
BP is developing Rumaila along with China National Petroleum
Corp. .
Earlier, sources at Iraq's South Oil Company had said the
fire was at a crude oil processing unit at the Rumaila oilfield.
The sources later confirmed the fire was at a gas compression
unit. The South Oil Company and South Gas Company are state
firms under Iraq's oil ministry.
The gas produced as part of the process of extracting oil
from the field -- so-called associated gas.
Another BP spokesman said: "As a precautionary measure
Rumaila Operating Organisation (ROO) has shut in some oil
production to stop supplies of associated gas to the affected
Southern Gas Company gas compression plant. No further details
for the time being."
A chief oil engineer at the South Oil Company said the fire
erupted while workers were carrying out maintenance work at the
gas compression facility, which he said was situated on Rumaila.
"As a result of the fire, BP should now halt production at
some oil wells until making sure the gas pipeline is totally
closed and no gas leakage still exists," the engineer said.
"Then they can resume operations at their degassing station
by flaring the gas that was being supplied to the Iraqi gas
compressor before the fire."
Rumaila pumps almost half of Iraq's output and has some 17
billion barrels in estimated crude reserves.
BP is one of the biggest players in Iraq involved in the
push to increase the country's oil production levels to rival
OPEC's top producer Saudi Arabia.
Iraq's contracts with foreign firms could boost its output
capacity to 12 million bpd by 2017, but most analysts say 6-7
million bpd is a more realistic target.
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Rasheed and Rania El Gamal in
Baghdad and by Tom Bergin in London; Writing by Serena Chaudhry;
Editing by Anthony Barker)