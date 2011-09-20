(Corrects with comment from BP and South Oil Co to say the fire at a gas unit, not a crude oil unit)

BASRA, Iraq, Sept 20 A fire erupted at a gas compression unit operated by Iraq's Southern Gas Company at the Rumaila oilfield in Basra province on Tuesday, South Oil Company sources and BP said.

Earlier a South Oil Company source had said the fire was at a crude processing unit of the oilfield but BP , the Rumaila oilfield's lead developer, said it was at a gas unit that supplies the city of Basra. (Editing by Anthony Barker)