* No timeframe for complete restoration of output

* Fire broke out at state gas company unit

BASRA, Iraq, Sept 21 Reduced oil production at Iraq's supergiant Rumaila oil field is being gradually restored, a day after a fire broke out at a state-run gas compression unit and hit crude output, a senior Iraqi oil official said on Wednesday.

"Now we have started to resume production gradually to its normal levels," said Dhiya Jaffar, the head of state-run South Oil Co. (SOC).

"When we reduced (crude) production, it was to help South Gas Co. (SGC) to contain the incident," he said, adding he could not give the current output from the field or a timeframe for when production would return to its pre-fire level.

On Tuesday, a fire, probably caused by a gas pipeline leak, broke out at a gas compression unit operated by state-run SGC, injuring 15 people, police and oil sources said.

Ali al-Khudhier, director general of SGC, said on Wednesday he did not know when the gas compressor would be repaired and denied a comment from an oil police source who said a worker had been killed in the fire.

British oil major BP is developing Rumaila along with China National Petroleum Corp. . The deal is one of a series that Baghdad signed with international oil companies in a bid to boost Iraq's oil production levels to rival OPEC's top producer, Saudi Arabia.

BP said the gas compression facility was not part of its operations at the field but it had to shut in some oil production as a precautionary measure to stop supplies of associated gas to the damaged gas compression plant.

Rumaila has some 17 billion barrels in estimated crude reserves and usually pumps around 1.2-1.3 million bpd which is almost half of Iraq's output. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed; Writing by Rania El Gamal; editing by Jason Neely)