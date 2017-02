BASRA, Iraq Oct 8 Oil production at Iraq's Rumaila South oilfield has been temporarily halted after two bombs hit its pipeline network late on Friday, but exports have not been affected, Iraq's Oil Minister Adbul-Kareem Luaibi told Reuters in Basra on Saturday.

Repairs to the pipelines were going ahead, but he gave no indication of when production would be back on line at the field developed by BP and Chinese CNPC. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Matthew Jones)