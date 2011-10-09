* Output at Rumaila South back to 460,000 bpd

* Normal production of 650,000 seen Monday (Adds shipper comment, more details)

BASRA, Iraq Oct 9 Iraq's Rumaila South oilfield output has been restored to 460,000 barrels per day after pipeline bombings last week and normal production of about 650,000 bpd is expected to start on Monday, the head of Rumaila operations told Reuters on Sunday.

"Two production stations were restarted this morning to start pumping 460,000 bpd to Zubair storage and two more stations will be operating this afternoon," said Salah Abdul-Kareem.

Abdul-Kareem said output from Rumaila South is expected to increase gradually to hit around 650,000 bpd on Monday. Rumaila North has a normal production of around 540,000 bpd.

Exports from Basra were at around 2 million bpd on Sunday compared with 1.58 million bpd on Saturday, a Basra shipping source told Reuters.

Oil production at Iraq's Rumaila oilfield had been cut by 700,000 barrels per day from about 1.24 million bpd after two bombs on Friday halted some of its production.

BP , developing Rumaila along with China National Petroleum Corp., said on Saturday it had to stop some of the production from the Rumaila oilfield after SOC requested it.

Rumaila, the workhorse of Iraq's oil industry, has estimated reserves of around 17 billion barrels and produces the bulk of Iraq's total output of 2.9 million bpd now. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed; Writing by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Matthew Jones and Hans-Juergen Peters)