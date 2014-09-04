BASRA, Iraq, Sept 4 Oil major BP has finalised its revised contract for Iraq's giant Rumaila oilfield, cutting the final production target to 2.1 million barrels per day from 2.85 million bpd, an Iraqi oil official said on Thursday.

Officials from BP and Iraq's oil ministry signed the amendment to the existing contract, originally agreed on in 2009, in a closed-door meeting at Rumaila.

"Iraq and BP have reached an agreement to cut Rumaila's production target to 2.1 million bpd," Salah Mohammad, general manager of the Rumaila Operating Organisation, told Reuters. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed; Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Michael Urquhart)