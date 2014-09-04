UPDATE 8-Growing U.S. supply concerns keep oil prices under pressure
* OPEC leans towards cut extension but need non-members - sources
BASRA, Iraq, Sept 4 Oil major BP has finalised its revised contract for Iraq's giant Rumaila oilfield, cutting the final production target to 2.1 million barrels per day from 2.85 million bpd, an Iraqi oil official said on Thursday.
Officials from BP and Iraq's oil ministry signed the amendment to the existing contract, originally agreed on in 2009, in a closed-door meeting at Rumaila.
"Iraq and BP have reached an agreement to cut Rumaila's production target to 2.1 million bpd," Salah Mohammad, general manager of the Rumaila Operating Organisation, told Reuters. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed; Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
LONDON, March 20 L'Oreal's sale of British retailer The Body Shop has drawn interest from a series of private equity investors who are lining up indicative bids ahead of a mid-April deadline, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Oil prices fall on concerns of growing U.S. output (Updates to close of European markets)