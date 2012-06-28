(Adds details)
June 28 Iraq has awarded Russia's Bashneft
rights to develop the country's oil block 12, an oil
official said on Thursday.
The company won the bid after initial negotiations broke
down in May, Sabah Abdul-Kadhim, head of the legal sector at
Iraq's petroleum and contracts licensing directorate, told
Reuters.
"We have awarded Bashneft oil block 12 today after it
accepted the oil ministry's remuneration fee of $5 per barrel of
oil equivalent, with other conditions," Kadhim said.
OPEC-member Iraq holds the world's fourth-largest oil
reserves and is expected to be a major source of future oil
supplies.
Last month, a group led by UK-based Premier Oil with
Bashneft and Petro Vietnam rejected a government offer to
develop block 12 in Iraq's 4th energy bidding round.
Kadhim said Bashneft had since approached the Iraqi oil
ministry and said it accepted the original terms of the
government offer without the two other companies.
Baghdad has signed a series of contracts with foreign oil
companies that target total oil production capacity of 12
million barrels per day (bpd) by 2017, up from about 3 million
bpd.
Most analysts see 6 million to 7 million bpd as a more
realistic goal.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Sylvia Westall and
Serena Chaudhry; editing by James Jukwey)