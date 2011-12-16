* Oil security key for OPEC member Iraq
* Three bombs hit southern oil hub Basra
* Militants expected to step up attacks
By Rania El Gamal
BAGHDAD, Dec 16 A bombing of southern
Iraqi crude pipelines despite a nationwide alert against a
possible surge in insurgent attacks has heightened fears for the
future security of Iraq's vital oil sector as American troops
withdraw.
The oil hub city of Basra, which handles the bulk of the
OPEC member's oil exports, has generally seen fewer attacks this
year than other cities in the country.
But militants have stepped up assaults over the past months
and bombed oil installations despite tight security, testing the
ability of Iraqi security forces to halt attacks nearly nine
years after the U.S. invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.
On Tuesday, three bombs hit a pipeline network that
transports crude from Iraq's southern oilfields to storage tanks
around Basra, igniting a fire and disrupting output at the
Rumaila field, the workhorse of Iraq's oil industry.
"Increased violence directly or indirectly affecting the oil
industry is the main risk and unknown in all assumptions, as the
impact on projects from a strong deterioration naturally could
be massive," said Samuel Ciszuk, a consultant at KBC.
Protecting Iraqi oil reserves, the world's fourth largest,
is crucial to Baghdad's plans to rebuild a shattered economy
after years of war and economic sanctions, and its desire to
become a top producer once again to rival Saudi Arabia.
Oil firms are awarding tenders for work in their fields to
reach the production targets they have set after signing a dozen
deals in Iraq that could quadruple output capacity to Saudi
levels of 12 million barrels per day.
As Washington prepares to end its military presence by Dec.
31, Iraqi officials say the American pullout will not affect oil
security because U.S. troops have not been involved in
protecting oilfields since 2005.
But Tuesday's attack occurred despite an increase in oil
police patrols to protect installations against a possible surge
in al Qaeda violence before the U.S. withdrawal.
"There is direct targeting of the oil sector ... By the
start of the withdrawal there will be attacks not just on oil,
but they (insurgents) will try to unsettle the situation in the
country," Major General Hamid Ibrahim, head of Iraq's energy
protection told Reuters.
VIOLENCE EASES BUT OIL SITES STILL TARGETED
Overall violence in Iraq has dropped since the peak of
sectarian killings in 2006-07, and the Shi'ite Muslim south,
where most oil output occurs, is relatively calm. But attacks
remain common and militants still target oil infrastructure.
The Iraq-Turkey pipeline in the north, which carries around
a quarter of Iraq's oil exports, is regularly hit by sabotage,
usually blamed on al Qaeda and former members of Saddam
Hussein's banned Baath party.
In early June, bombs were planted atop four crude depots of
the Zubair 1 storage facility in Basra, setting ablaze one tank.
Zubair is surrounded by tight security and visitors pass
three checkpoints to reach the site. Yet the bombers managed to
plant four bombs without being seen by guards.
Tuesday's attack on the oil pipelines was in the same area
of Zubair, according to security officials in Basra who said the
bombers could have been had inside help.
Diplomatic sources said they believed disputes between the
oil workers union and the state-run South Oil Co were behind
June's attack, but did not dispel fears insurgents could turn
their sights on foreign oil firms after the U.S. withdrawal.
Iraqi officials, however, say there have been no indications
that oil firms could come into the crosshairs of insurgents.
"Foreign companies were and are still working in Iraq...
There have been some incidents in Basra but they did not target
the oil companies specifically," the deputy prime minister for
energy affairs, Hussain al-Shahristani, told Reuters.
But Shahristani said Iraq still needed the Americans' help
to protect its offshore oil platforms and export pipelines.
The Iraqi navy took over responsibility this year for
guarding Iraq's 35 square-nautical-mile-slice of the Gulf and
offshore oil export terminals -- the nation's economic lifeline.
More than once this past summer, neighbouring Iran sent a
fast boat into Iraqi Gulf waters, testing its defences. Iraqi
forces chased the intruders away without escalating tensions.
Competitive oil development in Iraq, however, could increase
friction with Iran, OPEC's No. 2 producer, and lure potential
foreign investment away from Iraq's neighbours.
The Iraqis can get by for basic security with the training
and equipment they have now, said a U.S. military official
involved in trained the Iraqi navy since 2004.
"They can do the basics with what they have," the official
said. "But if the Iranians came with their ships and missiles,
they can't match up."
JITTERS
Foreign investors who ventured into the country's promising
energy sector were already on edge before the latest attacks.
On Nov. 24, three bombs tore through a busy market in Basra,
a day before a major energy conference, killing 19 people.
After the bombing, local officials said they believed the
attack had targeted the country's oil sector ahead of the U.S.
withdrawal to undermine Iraq's potential economic power.
Oil majors ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell
and ENI, who already work in Iraq, steered clear,
leaving their booths empty during the three-day conference.
A day later, a bomb threat at the conference sent foreign
executives fleeing. A suspected bomb was found in a car parked
outside the venue and police said it was a false alarm.
But an Iraqi security source said an alert had been sent by
Iraqi intelligence and security services to security contractors
to get executives out of the meeting as it might get targeted.
Local Iraqi officials blamed the incident on neighbouring
countries with a competitive interest in limiting Iraq's oil
growth. Basra, Iraq's major port, sits near Iran, Saudi Arabia,
and Kuwait - all major oil exporters.
"Every time Basra moves a step ahead they want to push it
back a mile," a senior Basra police officer said.
"This oil and gas conference was like a sword on the Gulf's
neck, because major companies are coming here to invest instead
of going to their countries."
(Additional reporting by Aref Mohammed; Edited by Patrick
Markey and Mark Heinrich)