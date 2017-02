(Repeats to attach to snaps)

BAGHDAD Oct 24 Iraq's deputy prime minister for energy, Hussain al-Shahristani, said on Monday current oil prices are acceptable for both consumers and producers and that he saw no need for OPEC to cut production at its next meeting.

Shahristani told Reuters there were indications that global demand for oil is increasing despite the debt crisis in Europe. (Reporting by Waleed Ibrahim; Writing by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Jim Loney)