AMMAN, Sept 11 Iraq's oil minister said on Sunday he saw no problem with the long-awaited $17 billion gas deal with Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) after the country's top energy committee sent the final draft agreement to the cabinet for approval.

Iraq's state-run South Gas Co (SGC) in July, in what was hailed as a breakthrough, initialled a final draft agreement with Shell and Japanese group Mitsubishi to capture associated gas flared at three major southern oilfields.

"There are no problems ... We solved all the disagreements after we used three consultants," Abdul-Kareem Luaibi told reporters on the sidelines of an energy event in Amman, Jordan.

"The Shell contract was discussed in the (cabinet's) energy committee and presented to the cabinet," he said, adding no changes had been made to the draft agreement. Luaibi would not give a timeframe on when a final deal will be signed.

The venture is a vital part of Iraq's plan to boost electricity production and cope with a rapid rise in associated gas output as Iraq embarks on one of the biggest oil development programmes in history.

But the deal has faced repeated delays and political opposition in the past since an initial deal was struck in 2008, due to a lack of modern oil and gas laws in Iraq and discussions over how much of the gas can be exported.

Luaibi said the joint venture will save Iraq billions of dollars, giving an example of the crude currently being burnt to generate electricity for the power starved nation. He said it would generate around $31 billion for the government.

The Shell project aims to capture more than 700 million cubic feet per day of gas being burnt off at three oilfields in the south -- Rumaila, Zubair and West Qurna Phase One.

Luaibi said under the deal Iraq was committed to supply the venture with 1.6 billion cubic feet of gas per day, much less than the production of associated gas from the three oilfields in the long run. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Dan Lalor)