BAGHDAD, April 7 Oil exports from Iraq's southern ports have risen to an average of 3.494 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, an official from the state-run South Oil Company said on Thursday.

Last month's average was 3.286 million bpd, Basim Abdul Kareem, South Oil assistant general manager told Reuters.

Export volumes last month and so far in April are higher than planned, he said.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely)