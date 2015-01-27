HOUSTON Jan 27 After being stuck in legal limbo
for six months, a tanker loaded with 1 million barrels of
Kurdish crude headed east on Tuesday to leave U.S. waters after
Baghdad and the Kurds reached a deal to share oil revenue.
The United Kalavrvta tanker, which had been anchored in the
U.S. Gulf of Mexico since July, was headed across the Atlantic
to Gibraltar, said the vessel's operator, Marine Management
Services, based in Greece. It added that is has not received any
orders to discharge the cargo.
Last week, motions filed in a Houston court by lawyers for
Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government showed the vessel
would soon have to move to another destination in order to pass
special surveys designed to maintain its class certification.
Lawyers also told the court it was possible an agreement
over the cargo would likely be reached after Iraq's government
unveiled its proposed 2015 budget to parliament. Those meetings
were held earlier on Tuesday.
The 2015 budget has become a measure of growing goodwill
between Baghdad and the Kurdish region as they both fight
Islamic State militants. Both sides reached a deal in December
over how the handle oil exports, though disputes over cargoes
from the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan that were already
at sea have not been fully resolved.
Buyers are unlikely to step forward until the dispute is
settled. The cargo's U.S. buyer refused to accept delivery after
Iraq filed a lawsuit to block the sale.
Oil prices fell by half during the standoff in the Gulf of
Mexico, ostensibly eroding the value of the cargo, once thought
to be near $100 million, while accruing steep freight, waiting
time and crew costs.
During the third quarter of 2014, daily freight of a typical
Suezmax vessel carrying crude like the United Kalavrvtva was
between $20,000 and $45,000, according to independent shipping
reports.
(Reporting By Marianna Parraga, Anna Driver and Terry Wade;
Editing by David Gregorio)