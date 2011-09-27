* Iraq oil output capacity seen better at 5 mln bpd

* Govt could renegotiate with foreign companies

By Ahmed Rasheed

ISTANBUL, Sept 27 Iraq needs to revise the 12 million barrel per day oil output capacity target it agreed with foreign oil companies to more "reasonable" levels of around 5 million, the head of Iraq's parliamentary energy committee said on Tuesday.

Iraq, an OPEC member that needs cash to rebuild its war-battered economy, is under pressure to reopen negotiations with foreign companies and abandon the original crude production target that would have made it rival Saudi Arabia.

"I think we need to revise our future targets of production," Oil and Energy Committee chief Adnan al-Janabi said in an interview with Reuters at an energy summit in Turkey. "I think it will be reasonable to have a production of 5 million barrels a day until starting quota discussions with OPEC."

Iraq has long aimed to increase its production after awarding companies contracts in 2009 as it crawls back from years of war. But analysts have said the initial target was unlikely to be met because of export and infrastructure limits.

Oil Minister Abdul-Kareem Luaibi said earlier this month that a capacity target of 8 million to 8.5 million bpd would be more suitable. He said the government was still studying reports and would make a decision by next year when it would approach companies about renegotiation.

Janabi also said the parliamentary energy committee now has two versions of the country's much-delayed oil and gas draft law and they will study both to come up with an acceptable version.

Iraq's oil law is seen as vital for the country to secure more oil investment and provide foreign companies with a stable legal framework. But disputes over who controls oil resources have harried its passage.

The cabinet has approved one draft which gives the central government more control over crude reserves and will likely stir tensions with Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region, which also claim more authority over some disputed fields.

Another separate draft was put together by the parliamentary energy committee after lawmakers became frustrated with the lack of progress in passing the original version.

"In my committee we have the two drafts, we're studying both," he said. "I don't think it will take too long to go forward with this law." (Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Anthony Barker)