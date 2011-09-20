BASRA, Iraq, Sept 20 One person was killed and nine others injured after a fire broke out at a state-run gas compression unit at Iraq's Rumaila oilfield in southern Basra province, a local oil police source said on Tuesday.

"As a result of the gas compression unit fire, we have nine workers seriously wounded, some of them are suffering from severe burns," the oil police source said.

"Three others are still missing ... and one worker was killed." (Reporting by Aref Mohammed; Writing by Serena Chaudhry)