* Tribes want more jobs, drinkable water
* Lukoil hires thousands, can't take on huge infrastructure
projects
* Many locals poorly educated due to decades of wars,
sanctions
* Imara tribe supports Lukoil during local disputes
By Peg Mackey and Aref Mohammed
Al-Toraba, BASRA, Iraq, Oct 31 Sheikh Mansour
Hamid al-Imara clutches his prayer beads and watches a huge new
oil facility nearing completion across the road from his
village, hoping that Russian operator Lukoil will
offer his poor tribesmen a better way of life.
"When the lights are on at the Lukoil plant, it's a victory
for us," he said, sipping tea with tribal elders in their reed
meeting house, 65 kilometres (40 miles) northwest of the
southern oil hub of Basra.
"We are sitting on a huge pool of oil and want to take
advantage of our resources. And the people of our tribe should
be the first to be employed."
After struggling for decades from sanctions and wars, most
recently the U.S.-led invasion from 2003-2011, expectations run
high among the 150,000 tribesmen living on West Qurna-2, the
world's second-largest undeveloped oilfield. Their sheer number
leaves Lukoil with a far tougher challenge than rival firms
operating the huge but sparsely populated fields nearby.
It has been an uneasy co-existence since Lukoil's arrival
here two years ago sparked tribal disputes that set back the
start of the $30 billion project - crucial to Iraq's oil
expansion - by more than a year to early 2014.
Russia's no. 2 oil producer moved swiftly to repair
relations, hiring thousands of locals and supplying equipment
for educational, medical and sports institutions. West Qurna-2
now employs about 11,000, two-thirds of whom are Iraqi
nationals, according to Lukoil.
"We can see that the living conditions and economic
situation in the village have got much better," said security
manager Ibrahim al-Maliki of South Oil Co (SOC), the Iraqi state
partner in the project.
"Lukoil has done a better job than the other foreign oil
companies when it comes to social development projects."
But the Imara sheikhs say Lukoil needs to do more for their
tribe, which dwells on the outskirts of the marshes, where miles
of wasteland are dotted with baked mud huts, stagnant canals and
palm trees.
"The water here is not fit to drink, and there are no
clinics with specialist doctors or primary schools," said sheikh
Qahtan, senior chieftain of the Imara tribe.
"I am not very happy with Lukoil. They employ few of our
people, make them work 12-hour days and pay them about $1,000 a
month."
DILAPIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE
When it comes to infrastructure, there are limits to what
Lukoil can do to reverse the damage done by more than a decade
of international sanctions after Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990,
and by the late former president Saddam Hussein, who accused the
Marsh Arabs of treason during the 1980-88 war with Iran and
drained the wetland.
"Lukoil, together with SOC, is trying to find a way for
improving the quality of water that is used by the local
people," said Kirill Smolyakov, director of external affairs at
Lukoil Overseas Baltic.
"But these types of demands and claims go beyond the scope
of Iraq's oil service contract. Nevertheless, our company makes
a great effort to support the local population through social
projects."
As for employment opportunities, the main problem for
Lukoil, acknowledged by the sheikhs, is that a generation of
neglect has left many tribesmen illiterate and unmotivated.
"Many of our young people are unskilled and don't really
want to work. And they are not familiar with the way that
foreign companies do things," said sheikh Sadiq al-Imara.
"We need Lukoil to teach them how to work."
Lukoil says it has been doing just that since 2011 at its
nearby training centre, which can enrol up to 350 students.
"Hundreds of local welders, carpenters, electricians,
mechanics and riggers have become highly qualified workers,"
said Smolyakov. "After finishing work at the West Qurna-2
project, they can easily find well-paid jobs in other regions."
For its part, the Imara tribe has sought to sustain good
relations with Lukoil. Its tribal elders settled a major dispute
in April that saw hundreds of protesters block a main entrance
of the oilfield, demanding jobs.
"If the companies are good to us, we will protect them until
death," said sheikh Qahtan.
LOCAL FRUSTRATION
The head of Lukoil's overseas operations, Andrei Kuzyayev,
paid a visit to Imara at the end of May to get acquainted with
the local sheikhs.
"He promised to come up with a new formula for hiring," said
sheikh Sadiq. "He promised to return in July, but didn't keep
his word. Our people are begging, but Lukoil won't respond."
Lukoil says it is seeking new ways to employ the local
workforce.
"The Imara tribe are very good people. They are not trouble
makers," said SOC's Maliki. "Some tribes are threatening the
sub-contractors and forcing them to pay money. The Imara tribe
never does this."
For the young men playing billiards in a café in al-Hwair,
the frustration extends beyond Lukoil to the central government.
"Iraq exports 2 million barrels a day of oil and I'm poor
and my living conditions are bad. It's because of the political
situation," said Hatem Kareem, a 26-year-old blacksmith.
"I applied for jobs, but wasn't accepted. To get a job, you
need to know someone."
West Qurna-2 lies beneath the farms where the Imara live and
many still live in fear they will be driven off their land by
drilling operations. SOC has paid $30 million in compensation to
more than 800 farmers, said Maliki, and Lukoil is using
horizontal drilling so as not to displace many others.
By early next year, this giant field is expected to start
commercial production of 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) and is
targeting output of 1.2 million bpd.
"We can't wait until they get high oil production," said
sheikh Qahtan. "We need help now."