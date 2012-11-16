GLOBAL MARKETS-Telcos, banks lift European shares, dollar dips
* French bond yield gap over Germany hits widest since late 2012
BAGHDAD Nov 16 Iraq has received "positive signals" from China's CNPC and Russia's Lukoil they will consider purchasing Exxon Mobil's stake in the West Qurna-1 oilfield, a senior Iraqi oil ministry official told Reuters.
"We have received positive signals from both CNPC and Lukoil that they will consider purchasing Exxon's stake in West Qurna-1," the official said on condition of anonymity.
* French bond yield gap over Germany hits widest since late 2012
* Investors raise U.S. futures holdings to new record (Updates prices)
MOSCOW, Feb 20 A consortium led by Russian oil major Rosneft plans to finally complete its $12.9 billion acquisition of India's Essar Oil next month, two Russian sources close to the deal told Reuters.