BAGHDAD, Sept 14 Iraq's Zubair oilfield will reach its peak output target of 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) by the start of 2017, a development plan set by Italian oil company Eni showed.

A group of companies led by Eni plans to spend around $18 billion to upgrade the oilfield in southern Iraq, according to a document obtained by Reuters from Iraq's oil ministry.

Eni's partners in the consortium are Iraq's Missan Oil Company, which holds 25 percent, Occidental Petroleum Corp , with 23.44 percent, and South Korea's Korea Gas Corp , which owns 18.75 percent.

Eni, the operator of Zubair, plans to spend $2.8 billion in 2011, $4.9 billion in 2012, $3.9 billion in 2013 and nearly the same in 2014, and $3.1 billion in 2015, the document showed.

The document also showed output projections for Zubair were 300,000 bpd at end-2011, 400,000 bpd at the start of 2013, 600,000 bpd at the start of 2014, 800,000 bpd in 2015 and 1 million bpd by the start of 2016.

The Zubair deal is one of a series that Baghdad has signed with foreign oil firms that it says could boost output capacity to Saudi Arabia's levels of 12 million bpd by 2017. Most analysts say 6-7 million bpd is a more realistic target.

The group won the right to develop Zubair in 2009 following the country's first auction of oil contracts since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion. The field was not initially awarded in the auction, but a deal was reached in subsequent negotiations.

The consortium has set a production target of 1.2 million barrels per day and will be paid a remuneration fee of $2 a barrel, according to a service contract it signed with Iraq. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Serena Chaudhry)