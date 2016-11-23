U.S. EPA aims to end freeze on contracts, grants on Friday
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has told several lawmakers it aims to end its freeze on grants and contracts by late Friday, congressional aides said.
BAGHDAD Nov 23 Iraq is willing to cut its crude oil output as part of OPEC's plan to reduce global supply and boost crude prices, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi told reporters on Wednesday in Baghdad.
"What we lose in lowering production we will gain in oil revenues," he said. "Our priority is to raise the price of a barrel of crude".
Abadi's comments are the clearest indication so far that Baghdad will support an OPEC plan to cut production by 4-4.5 percent when it meets on Nov. 30 in Vienna. (Reporting by Saif Hameed; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
ABUJA, Jan 26 A Nigerian court has ordered the temporary forfeiture of assets and the transfer of operations of a long-disputed oilfield owned by Shell and Eni , among others, to the federal government, court papers show.
* Shares down 1 percent, Oil prices up about 2 pct (Adds details)